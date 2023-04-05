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    • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

      Philips All-in-One Cooker All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

      HD2151/72

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

      Take the hassle out of home cooking with our all-in-one pressure cooker. Maximum taste, minimal effort.

      See all benefits

      Philips All-in-One Cooker All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

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      Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

      Unlock speedy home cooking with Taste Control

      • HD2151/72
      • Rapid Pressure Release Tech
      • Taste Control system
      • Pre-set Cooking Programs
      • Step-by-Step Guidance
      Rapid Pressure Release Technology

      Rapid Pressure Release Technology

      Rapid Pressure Release Technology delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*

      iF Design Award Winner

      iF Design Award Winner

      This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI island provides extra convenience to process.

      Taste Control System

      Taste Control System

      Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%** and juiciness by 42%.**

      Pre-set Cooking Programs

      Pre-set Cooking Programs

      Pressure cooking to slow cooking, sautéing to steaming - enjoy over 35 pre-set menu options at the touch of a button.

      Step-by-step guidance for easy operation

      Step-by-step guidance for easy operation

      Friendly user interface with step-by-step setting guidance makes the cooking process effortless.

      HomeID for mouthwatering meals every day

      HomeID for mouthwatering meals every day

      Our dedicated HomeID app provides meal prep inspiration from tons of everyday recipes.***

      18 Protection Systems

      18 Protection Systems

      Equipped with 18 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.

      Child Lock

      Child Lock

      The inbuilt Child Lock system allows you to go about mealtime prep when your family's around.

      Add ingredients during cooking

      Add ingredients during cooking

      Whether you want to add extra ingredients or realised there's something missing from your recipe, simply press the Add Ingredients During Cooking button at any time to drop and stir in with ease.

      Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor

      Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor

      Press the Sauce Thickening button after pressure release - the high-powered boiling function will make your dishes thicker, richer and seal in the flavor.

      My Favorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

      My Favorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

      Cook your favorite dishes in one touch with My Favorite - simply store to 3 customized cooking programs and press Shortcut to start.

      Auto Pressure Release

      Auto Pressure Release

      Pressure is released automatically after cooking finishes, so there is no need to discharge pressure manually or wait for pressure to drop naturally as the cooker cools.

      Adjustable cooking lengths and cooking pressure levels

      Adjustable cooking lengths and cooking pressure levels

      Enjoy a variety of cooking lengths and pressure levels to suit whatever dish you're whipping up.

      Preset Timer & Keep Warm function

      Preset Timer & Keep Warm function

      With our 24h easy-to-program Preset Timer and 12h automatic Keep Warm function, your meals will always be optimally heated and ready to eat when you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Oil separating spoon
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity
        5  l
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Material of main body
        Plastic and Stainless Steel

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        462 x 352 x 317  mm
        Weight of product
        6.2  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        8.8  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Preset Cooking Function
        • Adjustable Pressure
        • Adjustable Time
        • Reheat
        • Keep Warm
        • Delay Strat
        • My favorite
        • Rotatory Top lid lock
        • Child Lock
        • 18 safety protection system
        • Rapid Pressure Release Technology
        • Taste Control system
        • Guided UI
        • Taste Selection

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials

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      • Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60mins in stove top cooker
      • *Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove top cooking
      • **Only apply to markets with NutriU app
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