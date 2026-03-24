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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Ironing
All series
Handheld garment steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC300/20
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Handheld garment steamer - English (US)
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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