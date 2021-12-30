[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips GC300 Steamer is supplied in a set with two operating instructions: short, basic and full, detailed and tip equipped with a brush. HOW THE STEAMER PHILIPS GC300 WORKS Before connecting to the electrical socket, fill the water container, disconnecting it from the device, pouring through a small hole, closing and mounting back into the steamer. The transparent material from which the container was made allows you to observe the amount of water remaining to be used. The unit is adapted to pouring tap water, but in the case of a high degree of its hardness, the manufacturer recommends using distilled water, which will prolong the life of the device and prevent premature scaling, especially since you can not add descaling agents or vinegar water to your steamer. After filling the water container, you can connect the device to the power supply. The ready for work will be after approx. 45 seconds and although no diode informs about it, in practice they are connected to the power supply and the warming up time is a time that can simply be used to remove clothes from the wardrobe. The first steam jet should be directed into the air by means of the steam burst button, as it may contain drops of water which would help the pressed fabric. Do not direct the face towards the face and do not put unprotected clothes under ironing (eg using a kitchen glove) ) hands, because the steam flow is strong and, of course, hot. Ironing with a steamer is easy and requires observing a few easy-to-remember rules, such as hanging on the top button of shirts on the hanger, which will make stretching the fabric easier. When ironing the clothes using a steamer, you can quickly refresh them, especially when made from delicate fabrics.Steamer we iron both straight fabrics and pleated or flounced skirts and dresses, shirts pockets, collars and jackets and jackets. In the instructions, in a pictorial way, are shown the ways of ironing the most worn clothes. For thicker, more crumpled fabrics is intended tip with a brush that when the steam emits the device makes the fabric is gently "sucked", which makes it easier to iron. For ironing, you do not have to unfold the board - just hang a hanger with a pressed piece of clothing on the stand or, for example, on the door or a chair back. STEAMER PHILIPS GC300- MY OPINION Theoretically, having few clothes that require ironing, you could completely give up the traditional iron and ironing board, ironing yourself, from time to time, a sweater, a delicate blouse with frills or applications or a jacket with a steamer. However, I assume that the house should to be an iron, especially that for official meetings or bigger exits nothing will iron a shirt or pants edges just like it. What can a steamer be useful in this case? This device is small, handy, so you can take it on a trip. It is lighter than an iron and in an easy way you can use it to get rid of creases on clothes created during transport in a suitcase, bag or backpack. For business meetings during the delegation - the perfect solution, because irons are not always offered in hotel rooms. SUMMARY At home the steamer is great for refreshing clothes that were pressed after washing and drying, but because they were lying in the closet, one on top of the other, nicely folded, small kits or small creases were made on them. You do not need one dress or another skirt to spread the ironing board, just connect the steamer to the net and after less than a minute you can quickly straighten the folds and creases. The water tank is not particularly large, but enough to iron a large skirt sewn with a circle or two men's shirts. the whole set of clothes, such as a set of shirts with trousers, a larger series of things that would get pressed eg for a whole week, only with a steamer, would be tiring and last much longer than with a traditional iron. The steam from the steamer has bactericidal properties, so you can disinfect it with clothes, which is especially useful for people with sensitive skin. Unlike the iron, steam-ironing is safe for all types of fabrics, even the most delicate ones.