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PowerLife Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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PowerLife PlusSteam iron

GC2984/20

PowerLife Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips PowerLife Plus Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 140 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerLife Plus Steam iron GC2984/20 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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