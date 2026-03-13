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NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

Discontinued

Support

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

FY1410/20

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Nano Protect Filter - English (US)

  • PDF file, 403.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

  • PDF file
  • 28 May 2026

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