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  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification

Discontinued

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

FY1410/20

Intelligent purification

The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

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Captures 99.97% of particles

Intelligent purification

  • Captures 99.97% of particles

As long as 24 months lifetime

As long as 24 months lifetime

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter has 111 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 1.6m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 24 months.

Captures 99.97% of particles

Captures 99.97% of particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips Air Purifier traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab

  2. Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).