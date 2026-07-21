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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
In-car audio
All series
CarStudio Car audio system
Discontinued
Support
CE235BT/56
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Localized commercial leaflet
EU Declaration of conformity
All (2)
Which external memory devices does my Philips system support?
Is Philips car system suitable for my car?
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
No sound from my Philips system
My phone fails to connect to Philips system via Bluetooth
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