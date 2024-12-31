MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.