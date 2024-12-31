2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
CE235BT/56
Experience live music in car
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE235BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
USB/SDHC
Bluetooth
Lossless audio
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.
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