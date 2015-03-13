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    • Big sound that fits in a fist Big sound that fits in a fist Big sound that fits in a fist
    • Play Pause

      wireless portable speaker

      BT50L/00

      Big sound that fits in a fist

      Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact, round and easy to carry speaker. Bright colors help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      wireless portable speaker

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      Big sound that fits in a fist

      • Bluetooth®
      • Rechargeable battery
      • 2W
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

      Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

      Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2W
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Lime

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker driver
        1 x 1.5"

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        USB charging
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPad Air
        • iPad Air 2
        • iPad mini 2
        • iPad mini 3
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium polymer (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        6  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        6.1 x 6.1 x 7.6 cm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.2  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        8.1 x 9.5 x 14 cm
        Product weight
        0.09  kg

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • USB cable for PC charging
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide
      Badge-D2C

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