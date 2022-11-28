2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
AWP2712RDR/79
Discontinued
Go to shop
Available in
Can I put the Philips hydration bottle in the freezer?
How do I keep the filter within the period of use?
In what case can filtered water taste bad unexpectedly?
What is the height of the Philips GoZero Active bottles? Are they portable to fit in my carry-on bags?
How to clean the Philips GoZero Active bottles?
What is the material of Philips GoZero Active bottles? Is it safe to use?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair