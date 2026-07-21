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2 year warranty
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Home audio
All series
Clock Radio
Discontinued
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AJ3226/79
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User manual
All (3)
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
How to use TUNER feature on my Philips clock radio?
How to set the SLUMBER or SLEEP on my Philips clock?
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