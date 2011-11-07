2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Built-in Audio-in cable
0
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
3.6
of 5
12
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
GaryTan
07/11/2011
Singapore
Works great, easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
YUJINLIN
10/08/2011
Singapore
Affordable and simple but great product, read time, has 2 alarms, radio, and even better, has an audio jack that allows me to connect to my ipod. Great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Pitri_DewiGumulya
07/08/2011
Singapore
It is compact, sleek and nice design. Plus have few functions e.g. alarm clock and radio. Glad that I purchased this for our house (3 pcs in one go with one piece for every bedroom).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio