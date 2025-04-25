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I cannot turn my Philips Tower Fan on/off

If you cannot turn your Philips Tower Fan on and off or switch the modes, please find possible causes and solutions below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: CX1220/00, CX1520/01, CX2550/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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