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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

MinicellsBattery

ZA13BX60/00

Top quality Zinc-air technology for hearing aids

Provides a long lasting performance in personal hearing aids

See all benefits

Top quality Zinc-air technology for hearing aids

  • Zinc-air

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Zinc-air technology is designed for hearing aids

Zinc-air technology to power your hearing aid.

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

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