2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
ZA13BX30/00
Top quality Zinc-air technology for hearing aids
Provides a long lasting performance in personal hearing aids
1.4V
Zinc-air
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
Zinc-air technology to power your hearing aid.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
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