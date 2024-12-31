2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
XV1882/20
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.
Floor meets gentle microfiber: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors.
50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**
Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.
OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable.
Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.
Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.
Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**
Reviews
As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions