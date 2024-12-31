ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Brown box
  • 3000 series, swift, e-mop, electric mop, XV3101, XV3101/11, XV3101/01
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • 3000 series, swift, e-mop, electric mop, XV3101, XV3101/11, XV3101/01
  • 5000 series, Kitt, e,mop, electric mop
  • Brown box
  • 3000 series, swift, e-mop, electric mop, XV3101, XV3101/11, XV3101/01
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • 3000 series, swift, e-mop, electric mop, XV3101, XV3101/11, XV3101/01
  • 5000 series, Kitt, e,mop, electric mop

New

Philips OneUpReplaceable Pads

XV1882/20

Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.

See all benefits
Compatible products
Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series

Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series
Electric mop

XV3101/01

Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series

Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series
Electric Mop

XV5113/01

Clean was never clean. Until now.

Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

  • Floor meets gentle microfiber: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors.

  • 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**

  • Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.

  • OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.

  • Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable.

For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.

OneUp technology

OneUp technology

Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.

50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions