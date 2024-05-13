2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAW6205/10
All your sounds. Any room.
This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too.
Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Built-in LED
Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.
2.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Hiphopanonymous
13/05/2024
United Kingdom
These are great.
I added 2 of these to the B8805/10 soundbar and as long as you long press the "off" button on the soundbar remote, to put them into eco standby, they wake back up with soundbar when i turn the telly on. I've been really impressed with my relatively inexpensive sound system.
Pros
Inexpensive, enhance the atmos experience from soundbar.
Cons
None so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2023-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2023-05-13
RoadTripper
15/04/2025
US
Good for our purpose
I'm using this in our RV as a soundbar for the TV while underway (fits in perfect spot). Massive improvement over the TV speakers obviously, sounds good and has enough volume. Slightly distorted at higher volumes, some clipping, and in some cases over aggressive bass. None of this would be noticeable to the average person most of the time. Other similar speakers have the same problems with and can be far more exaggerated. I'm happy with it.
Pros
Multiple input options, good sound
Cons
Directional sound, minor clipping
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2025-03-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2025-03-14
Joseph the Suffering
25/06/2023
United Kingdom
Surround audio delay.
Ambilight gets out of sync or drops out completely. It will not work with your Ambilight setup. You can have either the Ambilight or the speakers (which drops out of sync even while hugging the wifi 6 in both 2.4 and 5 ghz modes). I got 4 of them and have a decent surround sound while watching any app from my Philips the one. But if you want to connect it to a pc and play games you will have an annoying amount of delay. No matter what you do it will not go away. You cannot set these on a pc as surround as far as I could try. I even paid a whopping 20 bucks to the play fi app on pc but it does not support surround sound in video mode or any mode. When you have it set as a home theatre setup the tv plays fine but the pc never gets rid of the audio delay. 1st I thought it was the CPU on the TV but the audio delay is basically nonexistent in tv speakers mode so the issue is the tv delaying the audio to the dts play-fi home theatre setup. Just buy something else. I am trying to get rid of mine.
Pros
They look fine but eh... read the review.
Cons
Pain. Only pain and suffering.
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2022-05-25
This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2022-05-25