ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • The Janet
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet
  • The Janet

RetroPortable Radio

TAV2000FB/00

The Janet

Poetry for the eyes and ears! This portable home radio is designed to delight with its bold looks and rich, warm sound. Enjoy crystal-clear FM radio and easily stream playlists: there’s a headphone jack for private listening too.

See all benefits

The Janet

  • Classic design, modern sound

  • FM digital tuning

  • Bluetooth® 5.4

  • User-replaceable battery

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It’s the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.

FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

Music, news, drama, or sports? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic antenna. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favourites to the quick-access buttons marked 1 and 2 on the front of the radio.

Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists, and more from your smart device to the radio. You’ll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in the other room.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trade marks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.