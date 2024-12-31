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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS4405N/00

Sing it loud

Let them take center stage with the colorful Bluetooth speaker that features a wireless mic! From songs to stories to class presentations, one-touch recording lets kids lay down tracks with ease. You get clear sound and 6 hours play time.

See all benefits

Sing it loud

  • 5 m wireless mic

  • smart Bluetooth pairing

  • 6 hours play time

  • 105x105x38 mm

Sing it. Say it. Love it!

Sing it. Say it. Love it!

This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker features a wireless mic. Kids can sing along to their music, tell stories, or even act out made-up movie scenes with their friends! Whatever they choose to perform, one-touch recording makes it easy for them to lay down their tracks on a micro SD card.

Playtime made easy

Playtime made easy

You get 6 hours play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. Charging is via micro USB. Five clearly labeled buttons make it easy for kids to play, pause, control volume, switch source, and record.

Smart Bluetooth pairing

Smart Bluetooth pairing

One long press of the play/pause button gets this wireless Bluetooth speaker ready to pair. Once paired, the speaker remembers the last device it was paired with. Wireless range of the speaker is 10 m.

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