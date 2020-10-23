2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
At home anywhere
Morning tunes in the bathroom. Inspiring podcasts in the home office. With its wool-blend speaker fabric and embossed buttons, this stylish bluetooth speaker always looks the part. You get surprisingly rich sound, and 10 hours play time.
Bluetooth®
5 W Output Power
10 hours play time
This simple yet striking Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth, and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls, and the carry handle makes it easy to move between rooms.
You get 10 hours play time from a single charge, and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 2.5 hours, via the included USB-C cable. Passive radiators deliver strong bass and the sound stays clear even at high volume.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KarmaRuss
23/10/2020
United Kingdom
Big Performance from a little speaker.
Amazing sound quality from such a small speaker, performs well above its wieght with crystal clear sound with warm tones across a wide range of musical genres. Excellent Bass / Treble balance, not tinny at all as many other small bluetooth speakers can be. Connects virtually instantly to phone / laptop.
Pros
Perfornance sound quality and perfect size for travelling.
Cons
None, seriously none.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Bog85
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Great sound for a small speaker
Love it... I just wish it was stereo so I could pair two of these for my PC
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
LongK
17/03/2021
Singapore
Got it working..
.thanks..but some how manage to got it work again by pressing few combinations of front buttons randomly...
Pros
Sound good
Cons
Panel cant tell battery level
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2021-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2021-02-17
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.