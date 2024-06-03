2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAB8967/98
Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more
This 5.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer and two rear speakers connect wirelessly for fully immersive surround sound.
Dolby Atmos®
2 rear speakers
780 W max. Wireless subwoofer
Works with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 5.1.2 channels and 390W of dynamic sound to everything you watch or listen to. The rear speakers and up-firing speakers render true surround sound with depth and height, bathing you in enthralling sound.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.
Achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
hawkeye112
03/06/2024
New Zealand
Great sound
Have had it about a month, so far no issues at all, sounds very good, and the setup for me was pretty easy. The EQ modes are good for different content. Overall pretty good value and good performance, really good immersive sound, with the full 5.1 surround system.
Pros
Very good value for money, with getting a genuine 5.1 surround sound system with Dolby Atmos
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-05-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-05-03
Mattdoggg
06/01/2024
US
Excellent High-end soundbar with ATMOS!
This is a fantastic soundbar with 700+ watts of Dolby Atmos power. Sounds great and packed with features. All metal design. Multiple HDMI ports, HDMI E-ARC, Upfiring Speakers.
Pros
Sound quality, 4K Passthrough, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision
Cons
None
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-12-06
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-12-06
WAN TAI
05/12/2023
US
Authentic Dolby Atmos speakers, sound exactly as d
I have tried many brands of 5.1.2 sound bars, TAB8967 is a good one
Pros
good price
Cons
subwoofer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8967 Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-06-05