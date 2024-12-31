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  • Unleash the power of sound
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  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
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  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound
  • Unleash the power of sound

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB5500/98

Unleash the power of sound

Experience powerful audio with our 2.1 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Immerse yourself in rich, dynamic sound that enhances your entertainment without overspending. Upgrade your sound experience today!

See all benefits

Unleash the power of sound

  • 2.1 channel

  • 260W Max/130W RMS Output

  • HDMI-ARC

  • 5.4 Bluetooth®

Immersive audio with 2.1 channels

Get in on the action with 2.1 channels and a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass and dynamic sound. Experience rich, high quality audio on a soundbar that's easy to use; perfect in combination with your TV sound.

Volume up with no distortion. 260W max / 130W RMS output

With up to 260w of power, reduce distortions and amplify your sound with immersive, crystal clear audio. Hear dialogue the way it's meant to be heard, and level up the sound experience on your choice of entertainment.

Seamless syncing and connections with HDMI-ARC

Expand the possibilities of sound with this soundbar. With versatile HDMI-ARC connectivity, sync up to other devices seamlessly without the clutter of multiple cables.

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