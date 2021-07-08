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  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
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  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB5305/98

2.3

| (4) Reviews

Step up your TV sound

Hear more. Love more. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer take your TV audio up a level, delivering clearer sound and deeper bass. With Bluetooth, audio-in, and optical inputs, you can liberate your music too.

See all benefits

Step up your TV sound

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers satisfying bass. Explosions will rumble. Music sounds fuller.

HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

4

Reviews

5
2

08/07/2021

US

US

Great speakers, even though the TV doesn't like it

Shopped around and decided on this unit. Tv recognized it. But unable to adjust the tone. The speaker remote allowed me to adjust it and it's perfect.

Pros

Love the Bluetooth feature, overall sounds period.

Cons

Couldn't get optical feature to work with my TV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-03-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2021-03-07

14/09/2021

US

US

Always disconnected.

Since i bought it last June 2021 , HDMI always disconnected.... Need to power On again the remote control , press EQ & select Green color to satisfy bass sound for music & movies. It also cannot connect to use my TV control. Does it have any effect that my TV connected to my laptop thru hdmi cable?..... so i can watch You Tube , Netflix & social media. Thanks for the help & support.

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-08-14

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-08-14

08/07/2023

US

US

Trash!!

It keeps disconnecting from HDMI, no matter what. It’ll work fine for a few days, and then you have to reset it all over again. Garbage, straight garbage!!!!!!

Pros

Price

Cons

Loses HDMi connection constantly.

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2023-06-08

This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2023-06-08

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