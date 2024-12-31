2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SWV5431/00
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior Hi-definition TV. Allows to connect your mobile device directly to TV, projector, or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.
4K 60Hz
High speed
1,5 m
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 60 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.
Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.