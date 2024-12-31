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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Type C to HDMI cable

SWV5431/00

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. Allows to connect your mobile device directly to TV, projector, or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • 4K 60Hz

  • High speed

  • 1,5 m

Smooth image with 30 frames per second 60Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 60 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.

Metal casing with braided cable

Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 206.4 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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