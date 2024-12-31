2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SWA4222/59
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Titanium plated aluminum housing with PVC outer cover 90 degree plug on one end
3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)
2 m
Black
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.