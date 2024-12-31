2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SWA4102/59
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.
1 RCA - 1 RCA
2 m
Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.