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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

Stereo audio cable

SWA4102/59

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.

See all benefits

with this stereo audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 1 RCA - 1 RCA

  • 2 m

Molded plug for secure connections

Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 157.7 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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