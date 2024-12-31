2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SVC1117C/10
Scented Screen Cleaner
Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.
Tablet/Smartphone
This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.
Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.
Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.