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TV listening headphones

SHP2600TV/10

2

| (1) Review

Clear natural sound

Watch TV without disturbing others, control volume with a personalizable and detachable remote with left/right controls and 5.2m cable. Over-ear, lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.

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With remote control

Clear natural sound

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Over-ear headphones for excellent sound isolation

Over-ear design, creating a greater seal to provide excellent sound isolation.

Fully adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

6.3mm adapter for HiFi use

Use the 6.3mm adapter to connect to your HiFi for enjoy high quality sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

30/07/2019

Australia

Australia

SHP2600TV

Poorly designed. The cable running from the Headphones to the volume control pops out all the time , catches on things and comes out that way too. You don't need a volume control , that's what a remote is for. It ruins what could have been a good set of headphones , as they are comfortable

This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones

This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones

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