2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
SHP2600TV/10
Clear natural sound
Watch TV without disturbing others, control volume with a personalizable and detachable remote with left/right controls and 5.2m cable. Over-ear, lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Over-ear design, creating a greater seal to provide excellent sound isolation.
Use the 6.3mm adapter to connect to your HiFi for enjoy high quality sound.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Gazia
30/07/2019
Australia
SHP2600TV
Poorly designed. The cable running from the Headphones to the volume control pops out all the time , catches on things and comes out that way too. You don't need a volume control , that's what a remote is for. It ruins what could have been a good set of headphones , as they are comfortable
This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones
This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones