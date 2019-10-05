2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHP1900/97
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
Over-ear
Black
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The light weight material used for the headband
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
3.9
of 5
13
Reviews
Kooshi
05/10/2019
Australia
Verified buyer
Does the trick
After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.
Pros
Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.
Cons
Long cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-04-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-04-05
elpixion
03/12/2017
Australia
Amazing headphones for amazing price
i've used mine since april and it sounds amazing! they have lasted extremely long i like how the headband splits off into 2 bands
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
dubiskubidu
16/11/2016
US
This headphones is magnifique...
I really love this headphones. Nice and long time spent for listening music on them... Prefer in FLAC. Very good sound. : )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones