2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHL3065BK/00
Clear and powerful bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
zangiri
01/10/2017
日本
軽量 万能
ホワイトを購入 側面はプラスチックにヘアライン処理が施されています とにかく軽く、つけ心地が良く長時間装着も可能 家のオーディオから、ゲームにも最適 音はやや高域寄りですが音のビビリやシャリ付きはありません 時間が経てば高域も優しくなっていくと思います
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3065BK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3065BK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き
nickz
10/09/2018
Australia
really nice unit, does what it states
Never owned a humidifier, saw this was a air purifier, and, humidifier (combo), so it turned out great. The unit itself in the high setting is a little loud, but, tolerable (does have a low setting which is good if you want to sleep with it on). Had an issue with amount of dust in my small bedroom, this seemed to lower the dust build up drastically. Design is nice, really easy to operator, love how it doesn't have energy wasting LED's like other humidifiers on the market. Overall good product, has the upper hand since its an air purifier, and, humidifier. Thanks Phillips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier
Dranreb
19/08/2018
Australia
Promises fulfilled
The HU4706 humidifiers delivers on all the promises and expectations. I suffer from a stuffy nose at night and frequently used nasal sprays. I now use the Philps humidifier in the bedroom over night and now rarely get a stuffy nose. Simple and easy to use, well made and easy on the eyes, the humidifier is a fantastic device as far as I am concerned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier