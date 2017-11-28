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Discontinued

Wireless TV headphones

SHD8850/79

2.7

| (12) Reviews

High-res home cinema sound

Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.

See all benefits

Superior cinematic sound for your home

High-res home cinema sound

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

  • Breathable ear cushions

Superior cinematic sound from 40mm drivers

Superior cinematic sound from 40mm drivers

Philips SHD8850's 40mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.

High-res audio via wired connection

High-res audio via wired connection

High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices - so you can get more out of your home entertainment.

Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

Breathable velour ear cushions dissipate pressure and heat, ensuring extensive comfort for long wearing sessions.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

12

Reviews

28/11/2017

Australia

Australia

Sound brilliant, easy to use, comfortable to wear.

The headphones were simple to connect to the TV and I find them very comfortable. Great for not disturbing everyone else in the house.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

14/08/2021

US

US

Product has awesome features

Wonderful sound and quietness for the wife to read her book. Ordered another one for the camper.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-14

07/04/2023

Australia

Australia

the product is good, but you can't by the battery'

my batterys don't get charged and I can't by the original batterys

Cons

you can't buy the battery for the headphone

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

Date of Use 2021-04-07

This review was made for SHD8850 Wireless TV headphones

Date of Use 2021-04-07

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