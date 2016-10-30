2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHD8600/79
Wireless music
Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.
A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
3.2
of 5
27
Reviews
valanne
30/10/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
best buy
Nice tone, comfortable to wear, can walk anywhere in the house without losing sound, have also been outside. Multi use is also a bonus, one set of headphones for TV and music
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones
Larenia
11/06/2015
Australia
Excellent sound quality
Excellent sound quality. No static or interference. I agree with some of the other reviewers that the charging station is a little bit fiddley but it takes two seconds to make sure it's on correctly so this isn't really a big deal. Outperforms some more expensive brands we have owned! Headset is comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones
vitorhong
25/11/2016
Singapore
easy and clear
easy to install and instant sound without any installation worries. loud and clear minus a star as might not fit all ear type
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones