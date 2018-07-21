2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHC5200/79
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5200/79 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worry on cost for repeated use.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
2.9
of 5
14
Reviews
TB69
21/07/2018
Australia
Works fantastically as a pair.
Have had the set for nearly 5 years and have been faultless. Use in home theatre on tv. Wife thinks they are fantastic as she doesnt have to listen to sport from other room. Having a pair allows one to always be on charge. Looking to get a couple more hopefully on same frequency. Excellent product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Bluey
01/04/2018
New Zealand
Incredibly good for both the user and any other TV viewers in the room!
These headphones have given me enormous pleasure since I purchased them for my husband. Firstly he loves to use them as he can hear so much better. Secondly, I can choose whether I wish to have my volume at my level or totally off. Thirdly, whoever is wearing them can wander around the house and still get brilliant sound. I do occasionally use them if I do not want to disturb other household members with the TV noise.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Manxjc
17/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy listening.
I am hard of hearing so usually when watching TV I have to higher the volume. This causes the rest of the family to complain that it is too loud. Now with using these head phones all is piece & quiet & we all enjoy listening to the TV. They are very good, light weight & easy to adjust.
Pros
Light weight, easy to adjust volume.
Cons
None found so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-17