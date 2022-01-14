2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHB7250/00
High resolution sound
The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
The closed-back design isolates your music from any external sounds, allowing you to enjoy all the fine details and rich bass of the original recording.
3.7
of 5
20
Reviews
Wirre
14/01/2022
Australia
Impressed !!
Theese Headphones are so good, Music sound is high and great bass, and when calling with the Headphones the sound is great and the receiver hears me very good. There's no connection problem at all ! When running the headphones stays on ears and do not fall off.
Pros
Sound, Bass, Connection, Looks, easy to use, Equalizer.
Cons
..... honest ... There is NO cons !?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2021-01-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2021-01-14
Pinkay
26/10/2019
Australia
These headphones are my most favourite yet
I'm usually very picky with what I buy. Reading reviews online in February 2017 I thought these would be a good choice. And they definitely were! They've still been going strong after 2 years of being accidentally dropped, getting sat on, and even getting water tipped through them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Pocketrocket83
26/08/2018
Australia
Long lasting battery and product
I've had my set since dicksmith closed, still in great shape I workout 6 out of 7 days use these headphones ea time for 1hr to 2hrs the battery life is legendary and super soft cushioning ear piece, adjustable headset too I have a small head and they fit great , BT feature is strong . Only down fall is the call function is poor especially in a gym or noisey place reciever cant heaf what ur saying! Would I buy another pair once mine die ? Definitely yes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied