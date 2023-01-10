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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000Shaving heads

SH70/51

4
| (33) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • GentlePresicion blades

  • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)

  • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx

Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the most optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

33

Reviews

10/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

great replacement

This was a replacement for an azure I purchased 15 years ago

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4909/60 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4909/60 Steam iron

26/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Great wet shave shaver

Have used a dry electric razor in the past, but using a wet electric razor surprised me, it is as close as a normal razor, but a lot smoother on the skin

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SH70/51 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SH70/51 Shaving heads

20/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product Phillips 7000 series

Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product

Pros

Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand

Cons

You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit

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