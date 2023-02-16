2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.
2 Bottles
8oz/240ml
Medium Flow Nipple
3-6m
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
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4.3
of 5
395
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Natashalouise24
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Natural response
Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest. The bottle is a little heavy , probably due to being glass , but is still a really good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-16
Chloe95
08/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My favourite bottle ever
This was my first glass bottle and it felt like a complete luxury. The teat is brilliant, it’s wide and flexible and my baby happily drank from it. The bottle capacity is great too, it means I can continue to use as my baby gets older and drinks more.
Pros
Well made, flexible teat, good capacity
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-08
Kite284
08/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Glass Half Full
I absolutely love this bottle! I have never used a glass bottle before and was so impressed, I will say though it is extremely heavy so not for those with flimsy wrists!
Pros
I love the size and shape
Cons
Heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Date of Use 2023-01-08
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.