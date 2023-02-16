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Philips Avent Natural ResponseGlass Baby Bottle

SCY933/02

4.3

| (395) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 2 Bottles

  • 8oz/240ml

  • Medium Flow Nipple

  • 3-6m

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right nipple is important

Finding the right nipple is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

395

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural response

Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest. The bottle is a little heavy , probably due to being glass , but is still a really good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-16

08/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My favourite bottle ever

This was my first glass bottle and it felt like a complete luxury. The teat is brilliant, it’s wide and flexible and my baby happily drank from it. The bottle capacity is great too, it means I can continue to use as my baby gets older and drinks more.

Pros

Well made, flexible teat, good capacity

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-08

08/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Glass Half Full

I absolutely love this bottle! I have never used a glass bottle before and was so impressed, I will say though it is extremely heavy so not for those with flimsy wrists!

Pros

I love the size and shape

Cons

Heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY933/01 Bottle glass 240ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

Date of Use 2023-01-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 