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  • Small Space. Massive Image!
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  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!

Screeneo UL5 SmartHome Projector

SCN355/INT

2.8

| (5) Reviews

Small Space. Massive Image!

Positioned only a few centimeters away from a wall, the Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw projector Screeneo UL5 Smart delivers a Full HD image with HDR10 and REC2020 color accuracy, up to 120"*. Pre-loaded apps. Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

See all benefits

Small Space. Massive Image!

  • Ultra Short Throw, 100" screen

  • Full HD with 108% REC2020

  • LuminOS system, built-in apps

  • Ultra Compact

Versatile Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

Unlock the power of versatile connectivity with the Screeneo UL5 Smart. With HDMI 2.1, USB A, and USB-C ports, connecting devices like gaming consoles, Apple TV, or satellite receivers is a breeze. Use the USB A power port for a hassle-free Amazon Fire Stick connection. Plus, the USB-C port powers your projector and allows easy hook-up of laptops, smartphones, or tablets. The Screeneo UL5 Smart ensures seamless entertainment with its all-encompassing connectivity.

Stereo Speakers Sound

Stereo Speakers Sound

Enhance your viewing experience with the Screeneo UL5 Smart's integrated 2x3W speakers. They provide a balanced audio output, complementing your visuals for a well-rounded entertainment experience. Want a bigger sound? Just connect your external Bluetooth speaker to the Screeneo UL5 Smart!

LuminOS systems with Apps

LuminOS systems with Apps

Dive into a boundless universe of entertainment with the Screeneo UL5 Smart, powered by our advanced LuminOS, an Android-based system. Fresh out of the box and ready for immediate enjoyment, this device comes pre-loaded with all your favorite apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, and more! Experience the world of multimedia right at your fingertips, all with the ease and convenience of the Screeneo UL5 Smart.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

5

Reviews

2

22/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My new screeneo projector

I've got lots of projectors but my fantastic screeneo is very good 😁😁😁 😁 Fantastic.. 23 & half" is getting me 116" screen.. 😁😁😁 Its got good apps should you require them.. But i only used the mirroring app.. Itvx BBC's iplayer. Coz don't have broadband or fiber. I'm using my AVI to HDMI converter { of eBay about a fiver } coz my HDMI is going to my Onko surround sound Still getting a Great picture though.. Remotes realitivly easy to get into.. using my tripod for the moment Please borrow a Projector or get cheap one of eBay..see for your self... Screeneo tick's all the boxes for me nice neutral colour good

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-08-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-08-22

02/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Surpassed expectations and very happy

Frankly, the Screeneo UL5 surpassed all my expectations and would easily be 5 stars. Quality of setup/projection… everything was great. Only exception was the magic wand use for set up/navigation of Netflix. It is not intuitive and so it took a moment or two. Would be better to link to an App to navigate such if possible.

Pros

Quality and price

Cons

Magic wand use for some apps

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2023-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2023-08-02

01/03/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

Below expectations

Underwhelming to be honest. Disappointed with how it never connects to ARC sound straight away. Quality of picture quickly disintegrates when expanded to 100 inch Certainly overpriced even buying from indiegogo

Pros

Cheaper than in general sales. Looks great on smaller surface area, colour vibrancy, tone and contrast

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-09-01

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-09-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on projector settings. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

  2. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.