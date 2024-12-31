2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SCF220/21
The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.
ultra soft and flexible
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
Reviews
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
Developed with healthcare professionals and moms
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017