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2 year warranty
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Baby monitors & thermometers
All series
Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor
Discontinued
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SCD481/00
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User manual
My Philips Avent baby monitor has a bad connection
My Philips Avent baby monitor makes a high-pitched noise
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