I have owned the Lumea for a couple of months now and I have almost forgotten what it is like to have hairy, stubbly, irritated skin. Using the Lumea has become an easy and indulgent part of my beauty care routine. Do I have any regrets with using it? Nope. It is easy and always has been. The only one bit of advice I wish I had taken more to heart was to use a white pencil to mark where I had already treated. The results were noticeable within weeks. The hairs thinned after the first two treatments, and that was when I realised that I wasn't so good at staying in my imaginary lines! With my own 'missed patches' treated, I now have very smooth skin. Using it really does only take minutes, and because I can use it at home, if I am in a rush I can do one leg at a time. After the third treatment hairs really stopped growing, and now I don't even need to shave before a treatment because there are so few hairs. I haven't had any regrowth where I have used it, and I think the few hairs that I do have are from my own human error of having 'misses' because I didn't use always know where I had been! How does it feel to be smooth? Glam. I love smooth legs, but the real luxury is to have forgotten what it is like to have hair under my arms or on the bikini line. Yes it looks good, but it feels great. Could you do the same with waxing and just save the money? No. You might save a few pennies, but you wouldn't get the results, it would hurt, and you would most likely have to deal with ingrown hairs in unwanted places. The Lumea is excellent, and worth every penny.