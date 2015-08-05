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Discontinued

Speaker Dock

SBD8100/97

4

| (9) Reviews

Experience a revolution in iPhone enjoyment

Powerful stereo sound performance at your fingertips, automatically orient your iPhone to watch video with a touch of a button. Advanced speaker technology shields against mobile phone interference for rich static free sound.

See all benefits

Motorized speaker dock

Experience a revolution in iPhone enjoyment

AC adaptor lets you power-up at home.

Power your speakers with an AC adaptor to enjoy music at home

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

9

Reviews

3

05/08/2015

US

US

Great Sound

The speaker provides great sound and is easy to use. Clean look and quality product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

29/08/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Love the Speaker Dock SBD8100

The SBD8100 is a an amazing little speaker. Sound is unbelievable from such a small speaker. My daughter got it as a gift and she absolutely loves it. Battery option makes it portable! Have recommended it to family/friends who have bought the same and they love it too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

24/12/2011

US

US

Really cool looking product

Looking for an ipod dock that I liked for a while and got this as soon as I got it. Very cool design and has great sound quality to match the look

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock

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