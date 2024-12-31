Surround for movies to put you in the middle of the action

Surround for movies is an advanced audio technology that directly analyzes each sound source in a movie or video soundtrack to recreate a natural soundstage with sound elements that are individually and precisely localized. The processed sound elements are then directly delivered to each ear via in-ear headphones. Surround for movies generates a natural acoustical space based on the actual content of the soundtrack. The result puts the listener right in the middle of the action for an immersive surround experience - just as the film's sound engineer had intended.