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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchShaving unit

RQ12/61

2.3

| (288) Reviews

Reset your shaver to new

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH70 instead

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.3

of 5

288

Reviews

24/04/2017

Australia

Australia

PHillips bring back this series of head

Rq 1260 came with these heads and were fine.BUT now we are forced to use the 9000 series junk. Lasted 6 months and not shaving properly any more.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

09/06/2016

Australia

Australia

Love RQ12/50 disapointed with RQ12+

The RQ12+ is sleak and easy to clean, though does not shave as well as the RQ12/50. Even when light pressure is applied the head folds flat instead of outwards like the RQ12/50, hence does not follow the contour of my face. The RQ12+ also does not cut as close as my 2 year old RQ12/50 head - though I am not to sure why. Please bring back the RQ12/50

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

25/08/2015

Australia

Australia

Closest shave without irritation

I used both the RQ12 and RQ10 shaver heads for years. I bought the RQ12+ about 6 months ago and it is my favorite as it gives me the closest shave without irritation or redness around the neck. The RQ10 gave an equally close shave but always resulted in irritation around the neck unless I was very careful. I still have the RQ10 and RQ12 shaver heads but won't be going back to them since buying the RQ12+. Thanks Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

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