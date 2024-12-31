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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R03B2RTU70/40

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your high-energy devices. These high capacity AAA accus can be recharged up to 1.000 times.

See all benefits

Enjoy your device longer

  • AAA, 700 mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 273.3 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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