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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard and stubble trimmer

QT4015/16

4.1

| (23) Reviews

Perfect 3 day beard made easy

Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.

See all benefits

The most convenient way to start with your stubble

Perfect 3 day beard made easy

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Advanced titanium blades

  • 1h charge/90mins cordless use

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

0.5mm precision

0.5mm precision

Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

23

Reviews

07/02/2019

Australia

Australia

Best in class

Works as advertised, has done me proud for over two years and never skipped a beat. The adjustable trimmer allows you to effectively reach the area under your jaw line that most shavers struggle with... There's a reason Philips haven't replaced this model...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

27/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Awesome Product

Does exactly what it says - works really well and the price was great. I like the ease of cleaning and how I can have it either run off the built in re-chargeable battery or via power. I took it with me on holiday for 5 nights and used it only on battery power and it still doesn't need a recharge.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

02/09/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent could not be better

Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer

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