2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
QT4015/16
Perfect 3 day beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings
Advanced titanium blades
1h charge/90mins cordless use
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
4.1
of 5
23
Reviews
PoorUserExperience
07/02/2019
Australia
Best in class
Works as advertised, has done me proud for over two years and never skipped a beat. The adjustable trimmer allows you to effectively reach the area under your jaw line that most shavers struggle with... There's a reason Philips haven't replaced this model...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer
RobF
27/01/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Awesome Product
Does exactly what it says - works really well and the price was great. I like the ease of cleaning and how I can have it either run off the built in re-chargeable battery or via power. I took it with me on holiday for 5 nights and used it only on battery power and it still doesn't need a recharge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer
DonJoJo
02/09/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent could not be better
Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!! Then again it is Philips!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/16 Beard and stubble trimmer