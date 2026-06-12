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  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

OneBlade 360 360 Replacement blade

QP430/50

4.5

| (1995) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

Shape. Shave. Simple. Create your look with less passes and more comfort*. The 360 blade flexes to stay close on every curve and is designed to shave any length of hair on your face. OneBlade to do it all.

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

For Face

Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

  • OneBlade's dual protection system

  • 3 x 360 Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.

Follows every curve, face to body

Follows every curve, face to body

Jawline, chin, neck, chest - not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

1995

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

12/06/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

As good as it looks!

This is a game changer!, if you are like me and you need to be clean shaven and sick of going through different types of shavers, the OneBlade360 is a simple, easy to use shaver thats just ready. While it does not cut as close as a blade, it removes stuble to an invisable look and is quick, just simply shave with the OneBlade and rinse under water, the blade lasts for about 6 moths for what im told, i have had mine for about 2 months and it is still like new. There is an app you can use to mintor the blades heath to help you know when its time to change it, all in all i would buy this again

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-04-09

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-04-09

31/05/2026

Australia

Australia

One of the best electric shavers

One of the best electric shavers I have ever used. It's gentle, and has a really close shave. I have had no knicks or cuts anywhere. Everything is fantastic, and it's crazy to think how good it is at this low a price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body

Date of Use 2026-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body

Date of Use 2026-05-31

30/12/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Love it

I have been using mine twice a week for 4 mths absolutely love it But the new blades would be better if cheaper.

Pros

It really does a great job

Cons

Replacement nlades to expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body

Date of Use 2025-08-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body

Date of Use 2025-08-29

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. vs. Original Blade

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.