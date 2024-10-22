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    • High-power ultra-bright LED light High-power ultra-bright LED light High-power ultra-bright LED light

      Ultinon Rally 3550 HL High-power car headlight bulb

      11012U3550X2

      High-power ultra-bright LED light

      Show your passion. Show your style in the dark. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 gives you 50 watts of powerful white LED light where you need it. The smart cooling system and Philips quality design give you ultra-high brightness that lasts.

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      Ultinon Rally 3550 HL High-power car headlight bulb

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      High-power car headlight bulb

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      High-power ultra-bright LED light

      Unleash the power of light

      • LED-HL [≈HIR2]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 50 W, 4500 lm, 6500 K
      • Advanced automotive system

      Enjoy more light with high power and high brightness

      Thanks to their high-power design, Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs let you enjoy high brightness with up to 50 W and 4500 lm. Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get superior brightness where it counts, helping you react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.

      Up to 6500 Kelvin white light

      Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.

      Effortless upgrades

      Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*.

      Automotive performance that lasts

      High-power LEDs produce more heat, which can reduce light output and shorten bulb life. The best LED lamps manage heat effectively. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs are equipped with Aircool+, an advanced heat management system featuring a special copper cooling tube and an innovative heatsink design. These combine to dissipate heat fast, giving the lamp up to 1,500 hours' lifetime in real-world conditions and providing problem-free performance in your car. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.

      Limited glare even at high light output

      Seeing better is vital for your safety, and so is reduced glare from your headlights. Many high-power products prioritize pleasure over safety. With Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 bulbs, you get ultra-high light output at reasonable glare levels.

      Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

      Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        High brightness, high lumen output, AirCool+
        Expected benefits
        High power, more brightness

      • Product description

        Application
        High beam, low beam
        Base
        PX22d
        Designation
        HIR2 LED 11012 U3550 12V X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Rally 3550 HL
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-HL [≈HIR2]
        Driver box -Length (mm)
        53
        Driver box -Width (mm)
        31
        Driver box -Height (mm)
        13

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        4500 lm
        Color temperature
        6500 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        50  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11012U3550X2
        Ordering code
        72737031

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260727370
        EAN3
        6974260727387
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Height
        15.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        107.5  g
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        291.6

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        23.5  cm
        Width
        16  cm
        Height
        16.6  cm
        Gross weight [kg]
        1.8904
        Net weight [g]
        1749.6

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