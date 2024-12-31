2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
LR6P2F/97
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AA
Alkaline
Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.