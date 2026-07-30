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    • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
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      Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX7410/08

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

      Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

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      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

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      Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

      Gently removes 10x more plaque*

      • 10x more plaque removal*
      • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
      • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
      • Visual Pressure Sensor
      • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
      Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

      Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

      Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush*.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Extra support to protect your gums

      Extra support to protect your gums

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Give your clean a boost with 9 brushing settings. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Choose between Clean, Sensitive and White mode. Pick one of three intensity settings.

      Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

      Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

      Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.

      Carry the care, take it anywhere

      Carry the care, take it anywhere

      Our travel case allows you to take your device on the go. It is strong enough to keep your Sonicare toothbrush safe, yet compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      21 days of regular brushing

      21 days of regular brushing

      Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        OFF mode (no attachments)
        N/A
        Low energy mode
        0.08 Watts

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
        Bluetooth wireless technology
        Connected brushing app
        iOS compatibility
        iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Travel case
        Travel case
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmartTimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 6500 rechargeable toothbrush
        Travel case
        1 Travel case
        Brush head
        • 1 S2 Sensitive
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defense
        Charger
        1 USB-A charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        10x more effective*
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements / min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        To remove surface stains
        Sensitive
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        • Light ring illuminates purple
        • Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • Sonicare app

        Tracking and progress reports
        Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain your oral health.

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      • in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

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