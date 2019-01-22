This is my second one of these, the first, a different model, gave up the ghost after 5 years good service. Very easy to use with the 30 second timer for each area so you get a good 2 minutes to brush you teeth. The action works great with all areas of teeth and gums getting a good clean and gentle massage, great for your gums. First charge has lasted 3 weeks, very impressive. Having used a Sonicare brush for the last 5 years my gum health has greatly improved and my teeth are whiter (also depends on which toothpaste you use). When the last one died I used another brand electric toothbrush as this was spare and the results were not as good. In conclusion as my dentist always comments on how good my brushing regime is, when the 6 month check up comes around you cannot get a better thumbs up than that.