2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6631/01
1 mode
3 intensity settings
1 brush head
Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)
With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks
With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.
4.3
of 5
44
Reviews
Nelstar
22/01/2019
Australia
This product is exceptional and value for money
I am very impressed with this product. I had inflamed gums almost every week and tried different soft toothbrushes and medicated mouthwash and expensive 'gums' toothpastes. Since using the phillips sonicare gums power toothbrush, my gums have been healed. I was almost ready to go to my dentist for advice with my ongoing issues when i saw this product at the supermarket and thought I'd give it a last try considering it wasn't too over budget. I would recommend this to anyone with gum issues. Im so happy i discovered this toothbrush. Thank you Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
MICK60
20/05/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Mr
Firstly, thank you for the quick reimbursement of the cash back. It was my dentist friend that recommended me to get the serial two or serial 3. I bought the serial 3 because it has a longer battery back-up and extra features which I now know it are not necessary. I am using this for my Gum and Plaque which works extremely well. I also noticed that my teeth are getting rather white. According to my daughter who works at David Jones, the head that came with the booth brush is good enough for the job. I have been round to Shavers Shop, but unfortunately despite having so many models, the sales staffs is unable to give me any recommendation for a better head replacement. If you can give some recommendation, it would be a great help should I decide to change one later. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Bigfun1970
15/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Love it
Previously had a Oral B that died after 9 years - was suspicious but happy with the performance to date
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode